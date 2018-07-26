Tanzania: Patriotism Emphasised Among Executives On Borders

GOVERNMENT institutions' executives along the country's borders have been reminded to exercise high level of patriotism, making sure no substandard goods are entering the country.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industries and Trade, Professor Elisante Ole Gabriel issued the warning to 15 government institutions' executives during his tour of Namanga One Border Post.

Prof Gabriel said it was upon such officials to ensure that Tanzania is not turned to be a dumping place of inferior goods as are bad to consumers and the nation at large. He called upon the executives not to be part of problems but to solve emerging problems at border posts, particularly the Kenyan border that he visited.

He pledged that there will be zero tolerance to officials who allow importation of such goods and that disciplinary and legal measures will be taken against them as a lesson to others.

The permanent secretary directed the executives from the 15 different institutions at the border to join hands and work in unison to ensure only quality goods are allowed in the country in line with the laws of the land.

Prof Ole Gabriel said Tanzania will not realise its development dream if its officials are not patriotic and do not work hard and pro-actively instead of waiting for orders and pressure from above. "We have to be really patriotic, work hard otherwise we will lead the nation into a great loss economically. We should not sit down to get aid but rather work so that we give out aid," said Prof Ole Gabriel.

He said Namanga is one of the country's borders with high trade volume, calling on Tanzanian officials to improve efficiency in their daily work so that businesspersons and citizens get service without unnecessary bureaucracy.

He hailed the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) for surpassing its target to collect 54bn/- in taxes and coming up with 55bn/-, saying it was an encouraging move.

Deputy Customs Manager for Arusha Region, Mr Edwin Iwato told the PS that all government institutions at the post were working together and that is why there is efficiency as well as huge tax collection.

Mr Iwato said it has thus been realised after the government improved the post and now the staff work on 24 hours, with an average of 50 to 100 vehicles crossing the border hauling different goods.

Chairman of the Fair Competition Commission, Mr John Mduma called on businesspersons to conduct their activities ethically and observe the laws and rules of the country. He warned smugglers of goods in and outside the country, saying they will land themselves in trouble.