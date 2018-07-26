THE CRDB Bank Limited and his three clients, businessman Issack Mwamasika and two other respondents, yesterday locked horns before the Court of Appeal on whether or not the appeal lodged to challenge payments of 90bn/-in a contractual deal should be dismissed.

While advocate for the respondents also comprising Registered Trustees of Dar es Salaam International School Trust Fund and EDBP & gd Construction Co. Ltd moved for the dismissal of the appeal with costs, the counsel for the Bank, which is the appellant in the matter, submitted to the contrary.

A panel led by Chief Justice Prof. Ibrahim Juma and Justices Stella Mugasha and Jacobs Mwambegele said they would deliver the judgment or ruling on the matter at a later stage after going through the well researched and competing arguments by advocates from both parties.

During the trial, the High Court had ordered the CRDB Bank to pay the respondents 42,997,298 US dollars after winning a case. Such decision prompted the bank to rush to the Court of Appeal to oppose the trial court's judgment.

In the yesterday's session, the court started with hearing grounds of objections raised by advocates for the respondents, Prof Gamaliel Mgongo Fimbo, Mpaya Kamara and Martin Matunda before going through 15 grounds of appeal advanced by Advocates Dilip Kesaria and Dr Alex Nguruma, for the Bank.

In his brief submissions, Mr Kamara told the court that the appeal was incompetent for a number of reasons, including the failure by the appellant bank to file complete records, lack or certificate of correctness and the notice of appeal bearing different parties as that of memorandum of appeal.

According to him, the name of EDBP & gd Construction Co. Ltd, as third respondent in the appeal, has been correctly named in the notice of appeal, while there was change of name to EDBP & dg Construction Co. Ltd in the memorandum of appeal.

The counsel said such was fatal irregularity. He submitted that the record of appeal was incomplete as one of crucial documents, the loan agreement between the appellant and the third respondent was filed with missing pages.

"Omission of document or part of it renders the appeal incurably defective and, therefore, incompetent," he argued. Advocate Kesaria, however, requested the court to overrule the grounds of objections for lacking merits.

He submitted that the question relating to names of the parties was not a point of change of names as forcefully submitted by the counsel for the respondents, but rather a purely typographic error. Such error, according to him, was not of such to render the appeal incompetent.

The advocate reminded the court that the notice of appeal, which initiated the appeal process contained correct names of the parties, while the subsequent filing of other documents have the error in question.

On the record of appeal, Mr Kesaria submitted that the missing pages of one of the documents in the appeal was not a mistake of his client, but rather that of the Registrar of the High Court, who was the custodian of such loan facility agreement, as had been tendered during the hearing as exhibit.

As regards to the certification of the records of appeal, the counsel told the court that there are several decisions that have been given by the court to show that the use of words "true copy" and "correctness" was synonymous and does not render the appeal incompetent.

On merits of the appeal, Mr Kesaria argued that the judgment of the High Court was problematic, as the trial judge awarded damages amounting to 30 million US dollars to the respondents without stating the reasons as to why he had arrived at such amount.

He also told the court that the trial judge failed to consider the fact that the respondents had failed to take reasonable measure to mitigate the loss before filing the suit in court.

The advocate also challenged the way the trial court took documentary exhibits without being properly endorsed as per the law. Nevertheless, advocates for the respondents asked the court to dismiss all the grounds of appeal for lacking merits.

They submitted, among others, that irregular on admission of documentary exhibits was not an error affecting the merits and that documents that have been admi