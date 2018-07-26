Tanzania: Fifteen Undergo Surgery At Mkapa Health Outfit

FIFTEEN patients have undergone laparoscopic surgery at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) since the Dodomabased public health facility started delivering modern surgical services last week.

The hospital's Executive Director, Dr Alphonse Chandika, said here yesterday that BMH had equipped its theatres in all departments with laparoscopic instruments, pointing out the departments as Ear, Nose and Throat Unit, Internal Medicine, Urology, Orthopaedic and Neuro Surgery.

"We have teamed up with doctors from the US to perform laparoscopic surgery for the first time at the hospital," said the BMH's Executive Director while briefing reporters on the new health service.

Laparoscopic is an operation performed in the abdomen or pelvis through small incisions with the aid of cameras. The laparoscope aids diagnosis or therapeutic interventions with a few small cuts in the abdomen.

Dr Chandika said there were a number of advantages for the patient who undergoes laparoscopic surgery, as opposed to an open procedure, saying the advantages included reduced pain due to smaller incisions and haemorrhaging and a shorter recovery period.

"After laparoscopic surgery, a patient spends a short time at the hospital before being discharged," he explained.

Dr Chandika explained that laparoscopic surgery includes operations within the abdominal or pelvic cavities whereas keyhole surgery performed on the thoracic or chest cavity and that the laparoscopic surgery belongs to the broader field of endoscopy.

He said plans were underway to start using endoscopic procedure to examine cancer, pointing out the endoscopy played a key role in detecting colon cancer. "This will save lives of a good number of people who are diagnosed with cancer in late stages," said the BMH's Executive Director.

Dr Chandika cited the main goals of BMH as including offering high-level specialized health services for non-communicable diseases, for which the government incurred enormous costs by referring patients abroad.

He advised people to cultivate the habit of conducting frequent medical check-ups in order to detect disease in their early stages, citing cancer as one of the diseases that can be cured when they are detected early.