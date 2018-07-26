26 July 2018

Cameroon: 'Rue De La Joie' - Where the Sun Rises At Dusk

By Fred Vubem Toh

It is the hottest spot in Douala in terms of merrymaking inspiring musicians.

To those who may not know, 'Rue de la joie' which can be literally translated as 'the street of joy' is situated in the Deido neighbourhood, north of the famous 'Rond Point Deido'. It is arguably the hottest spot in the city of Douala when it comes to merry making.

It is so popular that it inspired the renowned musician, Ben Decca, who doesn't live far from there. During the day, it is an ordinary street like the others in the Douala metropolis, but as night begins to fall, the street transforms into a vast open air leisure park. The decor goes as follows; at about 5 pm, bars begin to boom music and place chairs outside with loins on the tables in preparation to welcome customers.

eanwhile, those who roast fish, chicken, meat and other 'pepperish' delicacies, begin to light their fire. By 6.pm the first customers start arriving, accompanied or unaccompanied, trickling in like tiny drops of rain before the heavy downpour. Young girls coquettishly dressed begin to dash from one end of the street to the other, trying to show how artful the Lord was in creating them.

Suddenly the place begins booming like a beehive with the smell of roasted fish and chicken filling the air. At nightfall the street is completely cut from circulation as chairs are placed on the streets to contain the numerous customers. At that moment, 'Rue de la joie' is in full gear.

At the beginning the conversations are in low tunes and then people begin to shout at the top of their voices to understand what the other is saying owing to the deafening sound of the music and the effect of the beer. At the same time, the smoke rising from the roasting is much as customers make their commands.

At about midnight the first defectors start signalling themselves and the security guards become busy separating brawls and throwing out drunken customers who disturb the peace of the others. The merry making goes on until dawn when it resumes normalcy as an ordinary street, waiting for dusk again to become active.

