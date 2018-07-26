Cameroon: Electoral Campaigns

According to the Electoral Code in its Section 87, the electoral campaign shall open on the fifteen day proceeding the election and close at midnight on the eve of the election day. This law guides official crusades by political parties.

On that note, the General Directorate of Elections shall, for every candidate, party or list of candidates running in the election print a number of ballot papers equivalent to the number of electors registered, plus one quarter thereof, as campaign ballot papers.

Section 91(1) of the same Code further states that at the instance of Elections Cameroon, Council authorities shall make available to every candidate or list of candidates some space for the display of potters and other campaign materials.

Paragraph four prohibits the trespassing of space reserved for other candidates. "It is prohibited for candidates, lists of candidates or political parties to post up their campaign material on panels reserved for other candidates, lists of candidates or political parties", states paragraph 4 of Section 91. As concerns the organisation of meetings, the political parties running may organise meetings to explain and present electoral platforms and manifestoes to electors.

Administrative authorities, by order, can prohibit any meeting which threatens public law and order as stipulated in Section 94 (1) of the said Code. At the moment however, electoral campaigns have not started but candidates or officials of the different political parties who have deposited their files at ELECAM are using social media platforms for communication.