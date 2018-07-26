Cameroon: CDU - Campaign Strategies, Field Deployment Ready

The Cameroon Democratic Union (CDU) officials held a series of campaign planning meetings in Foumban on July 24, 2018.

Dr Adamou Ndam Njoya's Cameroon Democratic Union (CDU) is virtually ready for the October 7, 2018 presidential election after having mapped out major winning strategies during a series of in-camera planning meetings in Foumban, Noun Division of the West Region on July 24, 2018. The party submitted the candidacy papers of its National President, Adamou Ndam Njoya as their aspirant to the position of the President of the Republic.

Talking to Cameroon Tribune on the morrow of the Foumban meetings, the CDU National Secretary for Communication, Mongwat Ahidjo said they constituted the second set of strategy meetings of the party with regard to the 2018 presidential election. He stated that in the first meeting, a decision was taken to participate in the election and the party National President invested as the candidate.

After the July 24 Foumban meetings, the CDU, Mongwat Ahidjo said, is ready for the election. What the party needs now is the publication of the list of retained candidates for the election that is incumbent on the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM).

Taking into account the provisions of Section 126 of the Electoral Code that requires that the board draws up and publishes the list no less than 60 days to the date of the poll, CDU will know the fate of its candidate by August 8, 2018. Should Adamou Ndam Njoya be retained, CDU will storm the field with campaign strategies elaborated in Foumban.

Mr Mongwat Ahidjo disclosed that the manifesto of the CDU aspirant to the position of the President of the Republic is ready, campaign media plan already drawn up and the programming on how to deploy campaign teams to all the regions of Cameroon already done.

For now the attention of the CDU is focused on the Electoral Board of ELECAM whose decision will pave the way forward for the party.