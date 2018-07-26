Cameroon: All Attention On Electoral Board

Members of the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon continue to scrutinise the candidacy papers of the 28 aspirants to run in the October 7, 2018 presidential election.

All eyes and attention are now focused on the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) that has been scrutinising the candidacy papers of the 28 candidates who aspire to run for the October 7, 2018 presidential election.

The board under the chair of its President, Enow Abrams Egbe started scrutinising the candidacy papers on July 20, 2018 on the morrow of the expiry of the time limit to submit the papers at the General Directorate of Elections in ELECAM or in ELECAM Regional branches.

Contrary to information circulating in the various media networks that the Electoral Board has already retained 11 candidates and rejected 17, information from ELECAM indicates that the Electoral Board is continuing its in-camera work in all serenity in Yaounde.

ELECAM sources advise for patience as in accordance with Section 126 of the Electoral Code, "Within no less than 60 days to the date of the poll, the Electoral Board shall draw up and publish the list of candidates. It shall forthwith notify the Constitutional Council of such list of candidates."

Taking into account the electoral calendar of the October 7, 2018 presidential election, the Electoral Board of ELECAM has to publish the list of retained candidates for the poll latest August 8, 2018.

The Electoral Board of ELECAM as stated in Section 125 (1) of the Electoral Code, "May accept or reject a candidacy." In case of rejection, the board shall notify the person concerned of the reason to reject his or her candidacy.

A copy of the said decision shall be forwarded to the Constitutional Council. The Electoral Code in Section 125 (3) provides that," the decision to reject a candidacy or to publish candidacies may be appealed against before the Constitutional Council".