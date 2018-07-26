Cameroon: Bonjo-Limbe Landslide - Government Reassures Victims

The Regional Governor and the Territorial Administration envoy visited the scene of the incident yesterday afternoon in Limbe III Council.

The corpses of William Mbua Abange, Mukom Smith and another whose only name we got as Sepherin have been dug out of the rubbles with the help of the military meanwhile William David and Ara Abange are still missing. This is the story of the landslide provoked by a heavy downpour in the afternoon of 24 July, 2018, in Bonjo quarters near Down Beach in the seashore town of Limbe, capital of Fako Division in the South West Region.

Visiting the scene of the incident in Bonjo, yesterday afternoon, the Governor of the South West Region, Bernard Okalia Bilai, expressed Government's sympathy for the victims and regretted the deaths.

The Governor, however, warned persons constructing homes in dangerous areas like Bonjo to desist. He advised the inhabitants of Limbe to obey local authorities' advice in matters of urban construction.

Mr. Okalia Bilai grieved that since when he was Senior Divisional Officer for Fako a decade ago several warnings and educational campaigns had been done to deter people from building homes in such dangerous terrain. The Governor also visited the victims of the landslide in Limbe Hospital after supervising the continuous search for the missing members of the affected family.

Meanwhile, the Director of Civil Protection in the Ministry of Territorial Administration, Madam Yap Mariatou, who was dispatched by the Minister, explained that she was in Limbe so that a complete and detailed analysis of the situation is done for government to take quick and proper alleviating measures.

Madam Mariatou said immediate action would be taken to resolve the situation as well as short and long term plans developed to ensure such incidents do not occur again in Limbe.

She announced that a crisis committee had been set up to manage the Bonjo incident but that henceforth local authorities must ensure that they do not limit action to warning notes but should also ensure that appropriate measures are applied on the ground to prevent people from settling in geographically dangerous locations.

The local Parliamentarian, Honourable Gladys Etombi, called on the powers that be to take a lasting measure to forestall such occurrence in Limbe as this incident follows a previously more serious one in 2001 that should have served as a lesson.

The personalities who accompanied the Governor and the Territorial Administration's envoy to Limbe included the Government Delegate to the Limbe City Council, Andrew Motanga, the Mayor of Limbe III Council, Nseke Diboti Luma amid military and Police officials.