Cameroon: MINDDEVEL - Pioneer SG Takes Office

Fred Rodrigue Aurelien Ebongue Makolle was installed yesterday into his new function by the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development.

The first ever Secretary General of the Ministry of Decentralisation and Local Development (MINDDEVEL) which was created by a presidential decree on March 2, 2018 Fred Rodrigue Aurelien Ebongue Makolle has been commissioned.

The senior civil administrator appointed on July 20, 2018 by the Head of State Paul Biya was officially installed by the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, George Elanga Obam. On hand during the ceremony, Wednesday July 25, was also the Minister of Territorial Administration, Atanga Nji Paul.

During the installation ceremony, Minister Elanga Obam called on the new Secretary General to put in place an effective, competent and efficient administration. He prescribed teamwork to Fred Ebongue and reminded the Secretary General to make sure that his collaborators are result-oriented.

While urging the newly appointed official to fasten the process of decentralisation as instructed by the Head of State, the Minister said Fred Ebongue "must work relentlessly to promote the socio-economic development of local collectivities and good governance."

He then lauded Pierre Essomba, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Territorial Administration for the enormous work he has done following the creation of MINDDEVEL.

The challenges that await Fred Ebongue in his new capacity are many. But his Minister is confident he will live up to expectation as he was described as a "technocrat grounded in local council matters."

The new Secretary General is a graduate in general administration from the Advanced School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM) and holds a postgraduate degree in diplomacy from the International Relations Institute of Cameroon. Before his appointment, he was serving as Charge de Mission at the Prime Minister's Office.

"The Head of State has defined a vision in this sector of local government and I am totally committed to implement this under the supervision of my Minister," Fred Ebongue told reporters.