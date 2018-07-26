26 July 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Humanitarian Assistance Plan for the NW&SW - First Consignment Arrives in South West Region

By Kunyui Ngonmenyui

Three of the six Divisions in the region are on schedule for the distribution of household items to the Internal Displaced Persons.

The first government consignment of the humanitarian assistance plan destined for Internally Displayed Persons (IDP) in the South West Region has been received at the esplanade of the Governor's Office on July 24, 2018 at 5:30 pm.

The items that comprised of cartoons of sugar, bags of rice, cartoons of soap, farming tools, bags of fertilisers, blankets, and mattresses among others were received by South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai.

The Governor told news men that the items are bound for Meme, Manyu and Fako Divisions. The rest of the deliveries, he said, are expected to arrive the region in the days ahead. While clarifying on how the items will be shared on the ground, South West Governor explained that there are committees spearheaded by Senior Divisional Officers, Divisional Officers through the leadership of Chiefs at the various affected areas.

"The items are intended for the population and those who know them at the grassroots are the Traditional Rulers, Mayors and Divisional Officers. We are here to channel the things to the base," he explained.

Bernard Okalia Bilai appealed to the population to regain their villages and receive the humanitarian assistance. He said they can't receive the commodities while still in the bushes. "All leaders and elites are there to welcome them.

From there, they will show the property that has been destroyed and the administration with the army will assist them to build their houses. Very soon, construction material will arrive for the rebuilding of those houses. The security serve as partners to maintain peace for everybody," he said.

The first consignment of the government humanitarian assistance was led to the region by staff of the Department of Civil Protection in the Ministry of Territorial Administration.

