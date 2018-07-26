26 July 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Office Says Inmates Act Unacceptable

By Ambo Mekasa

ADDIS ABABA- The forceful actions of inmates at Debre Markos, Finote Selam, Woldia, Kaliti, Kilinto and Arba Minch correctional facilities claiming clemency are unacceptable and unconstitutional, Government Commu nication Affairs Office (GCAO) announced yesterday.

The last few days have seen riots and scuffles breaking in the above-mentioned facilities.

Office State Minister Kasahun Gufe stated at a press conference that with a firm commitment to widen the political space, ensure democratic and human right and create national consensus, the government initiated the amnesty proclamation based on the rule of law.

He also said that the illegal actions and the resulting riots and property damages in the above mentioned facilities claiming that they should be granted same amnesty was illegal.

The government has no tolerance for such illegal acts, he said adding that though the proclamation clearly identified those eligible to be pardoned by the amnesty as announced by the Attorney General, the State Minister noted.

"As we are in the age of unity and togetherness, such unconstitutional demands would not be tolerated," said the Minister.

