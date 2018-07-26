Ethiopia: Integrated Land Use Policy to Protect Biodiversity, Reduce Pollution

In Ethiopia, the right to ownership of rural and urban land as well as of all natural resources is exclusively given to the State and to the peoples of Ethiopia, according to the existing land policy.

The Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of in Ethiopia have the constitutional right to improve their living standards and meet their basic needs, and achieve sustainable development through utilizing their capacity.

Furthermore, different laws of the country also dictate that all persons have the right to live in a clean and healthy environment.

On the same talk, the content of the rural land administration and use proclamation is dominated by land administration rules, tenure rights and obligations. But, it does not specify how specific land features should be used for specific pre-defined uses.

The proclamation aims to sustainably conserve and develop natural resources and pass over to the coming generation through the development and implementation of a sustainable rural land use planning and enhance the land use right of farmers inhibited in the different agro-ecological zones of the country where mixed farming of crop and animal production is prevalent and where there is high threat of soil erosion and forest degradation, researchers criticized.

However, these day's experts are strongly calling for urgent development of specific and narrow land use policy that clearly identifies the grass lands, farm lands, forest areas, commercial and industrial areas, residential areas and as such.

Ethiopia is endowed with diverse agro-ecology, ecosystems and biodiversity. And having more than a 100 million population, the economy is mainly agrarian with 80 percent of the population living in rural areas under subsistent mode of production.

Why Ethiopia needs land use policy In Ethiopia, population settlements vary in the highlands and lowlands; the highlands are overpopulated that expose the areas to deforestation and forest degradation, conversion of fragile ecosystems for agricultural and other developmental land uses while the lowland areas are overgrazed and degraded, sources indicated.

Master plans and zoning are practiced only in urban centers, but yet implementation remains weak. The situations may further worsen to the extent of leading to economic, social and environmental crisis if unguided land use continues in the country.

Land policy does not provide detailed land use and management guidance as land use policy does, according to Dr. Ayele Hegena, Lead Researcher at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Such a policy is about the use and management of land resources, sustainable production and conservation of natural resources and provides for aims and principles to guide the control of land implementation.

Land use policy as a much narrower concept, is limited to providing guidance on determining the use, and proper management of land, it too narrower in a sense when it compared to the broader land policy concept, according to FAO 2002.

The focus of land use proclamation is to define the landholders' right but lacks the how to use of the land and natural resources in a given plot including industrial, urban, and farmlands. But the proclamation is practically not clear and fragile, researchers said.

A land-use policy is essentially an expression of the government's perception of the direction to be taken on major issues related to land use and the proposed allocation of the national land resources over a fixed period of time. It has a production and a conservation component.

Land tenure security- rural finance, marketing are basic components in the land use policy

Due to the absence of land use policy to identify residential areas, urban towns are suffering from sound pollution in addition to huge biodiversity loss across the country, Dr. Ayele added.

Dr. Gete Zeleke, Director of Water and Land Resources Center at Addis Ababa University for his part said that it is projected that 70 percent of the world population would be urbanite by 2050, and Ethiopia will not escape this global trend.

Thus, the country's economic activity has to transform from agriculture to other tertiary economic development sectors so that the growing burden on biodiversity could be reduced.

The overall expansion and dynamics of urban areas in the country is also at its highest dynamism. This has an impact on natural resources and biodiversity. Thus, the country needs to have clear land use policy to proactively manage natural resources sustainably, Dr. Gete stated.

Kenya and Uganda had no land use policy till recent years. However, forced by high rate of deforestation, degradation and related issues, they both adopted the policy under respective authorities to regulate it.

The major factors that initiate all land use policies are land degradation, deforestation and biodiversity loss, he added.

Besides, land use policy addresses inevitable conflicts between land uses and users by separating incompatible land uses into distinctly separate districts. Such incompatibilities are not limited to health and safety concerns- but also all major land uses.

Zoning would inform land possessors what they could do with their property and restrict land uses to the benefit of public at large and people living nearby, the researchers underscored.

The experience in Finland and Norway shows that land use policy is drafted and regulated by environmental authorities.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Dr. Gamado Dale said after some many years of intervention through soil and water conservation and the recent green development strategy, forests are still at risk. Rivers are flowing carried much fertile soil causing land degradation heavily.

To satisfy the growing demand of the society at national level, the government has recently entered in to force through the principle of deliverology in all fronts. And his Ministry is mandated to make sure that biodiversity is protected and managed in a sustainable manner. Land use policy plays important role for this success, according to him.