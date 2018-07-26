Ethiopia: Absence of Land Use Policy Triggering Biodiversity Loss - Research

ADAMA -- Absence of specific land use policy in Ethiopia is triggering biodiversity loss and sound pollution in rural and urban areas, research indicated.

The research finding presented on Monday during Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's (MoEFCC's) 2017/18 budget year performance evaluation in Adama town, Researcher Ayele Hegena (PhD) noted that residents of urban areas are suffering from sound pollution because of absence of land use policy that make a clear distinction between residential and commercial areas as well as industrial and farm lands.

While Ethiopia has a general land policy and land administration and land use proclamation, Dr. Ayele stated that the country needs to adopt a land use policy that would support the green development approach in order to prevent the current high rate of deforestation; land degradation, over grazing and the resultant loss of biodiversity.

Humans' livelihood activities and irresponsible utilization of natural resources are increasingly affecting the environment. Besides, the expansions of condos in major urban areas, industries and flower farms have become burdens to the ecology, according to him.

Furthermore, the researcher indicated that improper use of biodiversity along the Rift Valley region has posed threats on Great Rift Valley Lake including Abjata, Shalla and Zewaye.

Thus, the Land Use Policy which would be effective as of 2020 as part of the third Growth and Transformation Plan would allow making interventions to save this area.

Oromia State Environment, Forest and Climate Change Authority Deputy Director Bona Yadesa told The Ethiopian Herald that the rift valley region has five major lakes with indigenous biodiversity both in land and water bodies.

Currently, the lakes and the catchments areas and the larger biodiversity surrounding them are facing risks due to the extensive deforestation caused by charcoal production and consumption, irresponsible agricultural practices and expansion of flower farms. The absence of specific land use policy that ensures sustainable utilization of natural resources has also intensified the problem, Bona stated.

The zero draft land use policy is under development by a project established within the Prime Minister's Office and MoEFCC is mandated to following up its development, as stated by Minister Dr. Gemedo Dale without giving the detail of when it will be launched.