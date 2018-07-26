Ethiopia: The Diaspora,Enduring Democracy

For long, the Ethiopian Diaspora has had significant influence on the politics at home. Members of the Diaspora have been actively participating in Ethiopian political discourse through activism, providing support to various political groups at home and organizing and leading their own political parties. As the winds of change are blowing in the country, politicians are advising that the Diaspora should advance its constructive role and discharge its huge responsibilities in ensuring durable democracy in Ethiopia.

Most of the time, the Diaspora has been observed opposing the political establishment and/or the political manifesto of the incumbent. In another times, the Diaspora speaks loudly in support of the political measures taken by the government.

As in the case of Ethiopian citizens at home, members of the Diaspora have their own stake in influencing the political system in Ethiopia, says Demeke Achiso (PhD) political science and international relations lecturer at Addis Ababa University.

"In the past, consciously or unconsciously, the Diaspora has been inclined to listening to and be attracted by the rhetoric of some groups only [irrespective of their ideologies] and this may cause harm on the country. But, this time around, the Diaspora should do things differently to ensure democratization in this country," he adds.

Costantinos Bruhtesfa (PhD), Professor of public policy at Addis Ababa University, on his part says that democracy is the rule of the people and in that sense; the Diaspora can come up with ideas to build rules and institutions for ensuring democracy and governance.

But as to him, a significant numbers of the Ethiopian Diaspora are nationals of other countries. "So, I do not think that they will have a vital impact. Any legitimate democracy must arise from the people that are going to be affected by it. It can only happen within the Ethiopian people," he emphasizes. "But the Diaspora can bring knowledge and experience from other societies. That is the only contribution they can make." Demeke for his part further adds on this that let alone understanding the present statuesque of the country, some members of the Diaspora have changed their citizenship. As a result, they do not have up-to-date information about today's' Ethiopia. "In such cases, it is better for them to refraine from taking part in initiatives of political groups with hidden political agenda," he advises.

According to him, similar to citizens at home, the Diaspora can play immense role in fostering democratization as the task should not be left to the government alone.

Ethiopians from all walks of life including the Diaspora should indulge maximum efforts to ensure democracy as it is not a onetime agenda that is accomplished within a specific period of time, Demeke opines. Rather, it would require an extended journey. Taking this into consideration, the Diaspora should institutionalize its support in the democratization process.

Most of the time, the activity of the Diaspora is unconditional and nobody can dictate them on what to do and not do. It is the recurrent political condition of the country that initiates them to hold and exercise any form of stance. And such stances may be against or for the interest of the government, Demeke stress.

These days, the Diaspora has shown interest to support the initiatives of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy which is very promising, he says adding, and they may have their own reasons to do so.

In this era of change, Demeke says, members of the Diaspora should refrain from supporting any sort of group. Simply, they should not interfere in the political movements for the sake of supporting their friends. Hence, they should always be responsible for the actions they take by carefully considering the consequences.

But, as to Demeke, this had not been the case for long. More often than not, the Diaspora is reliant on unreliable sources of information. Customarily, they made demonstrations without considering the negative or positive consequences. "If they take this in to account, their future political participation would be a healthy one," Demeke states.

The Ethiopian Diaspora is the outcome of Ethiopia's past and comprises those who migrated for accessing better education or those who migrated because of internal unpleasant political situations.

"Our Diaspora was largely created by the previous military government, the Derg. It is when the Derg started killing everyone in this country, especially the intelligential, that many people started to migrate to other countries and started to regroup."

"If you see the geneses of Ethiopian politics, it was the political party that was more organized in Europe and US that came back to influence politics at the early period of the Derg. After that, all ran away and that resulted in major diasporization of Ethiopians. They have continued their advocacy and activism till this day, Costantinos recalls.

Now a days, members of the Diaspora can have a native impact because they have been going to European parliaments and the US congress to propose the imposition of sanctions on the Ethiopian government.

"That is really very difficult for the government to manage, although it is a good friend of the western countries especially in counter terrorism and peacekeeping activities."

For instance, most recently, the US congress passed a resolution 128 against the Ethiopian government regarding human rights. In that sense, they can have a negative impact by lobbing foreign governments against this country. But to have a positive impact, they have to establish citizenship and build constituency for their ideas, Costantinos stresses.

They can come up with knowledge; experience and participate in developmental issues. And those with capital can also invest in the country. Once they are here, they can involve in activities and debates to widen the political space and improve democracy, he adds.

The Diaspora with foreign nationalities will not have a chance to engage in the election process or participate in the Ethiopian politics, as per the constitution. They can advice and support certain processes. "I think that is the maximum impact they can have", Dr. Constantions concludes.

While Ethiopia is engaged in various reforms, the constructive involvement of the Diaspora would have a positive impact, particularly in building sustainable democratic institutions by bringing knowledge and expertise.