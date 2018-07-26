Ethiopia: The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

A typical hydroelectric is a system with three parts. An electric plant where the electricity is produced a dam that can be opened or closed to control water flow, and a reservoir where water can be stored. The water behind the dam flows through an intake and pushes against blades in a turbine causing them to turn and the turbine spines a generator to produce electricity. The amount of electricity that can be generated depends on how far the water drops and how much water moves through the system. The electricity can be transported through long distance electric lines to houses, factories and businesses._

Dams have multiple purposes. They control floods, they provide hydroelectric power harnessing the power of water in the cheapest form of energy, and they provide water for irrigation, locks for navigation of boats and barges and places for recreation. Some dams provide all of these benefits. Most provide some bat not all. Hydroelectric power is electricity generated using the energy of moving water, rain or melted snow usually originated in hills and mountains, streams and rivers that eventually run to the ocean. The energy of that moving water can be substantial.

Our Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is a symbol of our confidence, commitment and a sign of dignity. It has mobilized the whole Ethiopian population from within and abroad._ It has galvanized all Ethiopians and by birth Ethiopians from coast to coast with one binding agenda irrespective of any differences there might be amongst them._ GERD is our Grand National agenda: an agenda of unity, dignity and prosperity, self reliance and indeed a mother of all projects._ It is a grand project of the nation and of the people of this generation as well as the next generation.

It is a project that involves all sectors of our society irrespective of language, religion or any other differences there might be._ That is why Ethiopians have in unison stood on guard for it. They have stood on guard for it because they know that it is their guarantor and the guarantor of their children and grand children. That is why professionals of diversified skill and knowledge and many others with different backgrounds are working day in and day out constricting our GERD tackling and enduring the very hard, precarious and wobbly climatic conditions with no complaints what so ever.

The GERD: the biggest in Africa and the eighth biggest dam in the world that will produce up to six-thousand five-hundred mega watt power energy is now seven years old and growing stronger and stronger with a laser bin focus. It is also over sixty six percent completed and the main work has already been done. The work of this unique project is going on with more tenacity and vigor, twenty four hours non-stop work every day with no interruption what so ever. The people who are engaged with this project are doing their job day in and day out with more persistence and dynamism enjoying their job every day and taking their job very seriously.

Likewise, Ethiopians from coast to coast including Ethiopians and by birth Ethiopians in the Diaspora have continued and intensified their full fledged support morally, financially and technically to the constriction of this GERD. More importantly, it has become a symbol of unity and a sign of courage, pride, dignity and confidence amongst the Ethiopian people and among friends and allies of the Ethiopian people both at home and abroad.

Further, the construction of this GERD has created a tendency of self-confidence and a tendency of "it can be done" and a tendency that everything is possible if people get their hands together for a good cause such as this and work together in order to advance the country forward for a better and in order to maintain the national pride and dignity as well as secure the national interest. There are over ten thousand people working in three shifts day in and day out under a very hot temperature at times rising up to forty degrees._

The Ethiopian Nations, Nationalities and Peoples were able to overcome all possible impediments imposed from outside and they were able to put their hands together and move forward with their agenda. As a result, they decided to use and put their knowhow, skill, energy and resource for the construction of the GERD. The contribution and collaboration of Ethiopians and Ethiopians in the Diaspora for the construction of the GERD also continues to increase from time to time and the people who come from every corner to see for themselves the progress of the dam is simply unprecedented making the GERD the most visited Dam in the world thus far.

As the it is now sixty-six percent completed, Ethiopians are currently not only seeing the light at the end of the tunnel but indeed getting closer and closer to touch the light at the end of the tunnel. Once completed, the Dam will make significant contribution towards the overall betterment of lives and livelihoods of the public at large here back home and will also assist neighboring countries by providing them low cost power energy much needed for their overall developmental endeavors._

The Ethiopian people are now living and breathing the GERD. It has now become an expression of greatness, dignity, self confidence and pride of the Ethiopian people. In fact, it has a physiological borings a burning conviction and a unifying spirit amongst the people that it has now become a way of life to all Ethiopians from coast to coast. The GERD confidence, self respect and commitment. It is the way forward for greatness of our nation and our people. The public at large believes that the Dam is their future and the future of their children and grand children. Therefore, they want to stand on guard for it and they are determined more than ever to continue supporting the construction of the Dam in every way, shape or form until they see its completion.

Once completed, the dam will have a mesmerizing impact on the nation and abroad and Ethiopians will be proud of themselves and their accomplishment. Our ancestors made us proud among others by securing our sovereignty and by defeating and driving away foreign aggressors at the battle of Adwa.

By doing so, they made history for themselves. Now, this generation has the opportunity to make history. Here is the chance of a life time that must not be missed and that everyone must contribute supporting the construction of the Dam in any way, shape or form.

It is therefore time for this generation to make history for themselves, their children and their grand children. It is now history in the making for all Ethiopians and friends and allies of Ethiopia. What a chance! What an opportunity! No one should let it go; everyone must act and must act right now.