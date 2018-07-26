Ethiopia: Medium Term GTP II Performance Highlight

Recently, the National Plan Commission has presented a medium term performance evaluation of Ethiopia's second five year Growth and Transformation Plan. Accordingly, while the government has planned to register an 11 percent economic growth in 2015/16 and 2016/17 budget year, the country achieved an eight and 10.9 percent over the two budget years respectively which averaged 9.5 percent. This means, the actual economic growth over the last two years is short of the plan by 1.5 percent.

Accordingly, the agriculture, industry and service sectors registered an average of 4.5, 19.7 and 9.5 percent growth respectively. As to the Commission's report, agricultural value addition has not also met the target due to the El Nino induced drought in 2016 and the unrest in some parts of the country in the past three years.

The small and medium manuf- acturing sector is among the major sectors that received due attention in the preparation of GTP II as it was believed it would facilitate economic and structural transformation. The sector had a projected growth of 21 and 21.3 percent in the above mentioned budget years respectively. Unfortunately, because of various factors mentioned below, it was not managed to meet the plan so far as only 2.5 and 2.8 percent growth respectively was registered in the sector. And the major factors attributed to this low level growth is the fact that small and medium manufacturing industries that use agricultural products as input have not developed at the desired level.

By the end of 2017, country's economy was estimated to be 1.807 trillion birr, and the per capita income reached to 863 USD. The main sources of the economic growth were the expansion of domestic investment and the growth of private consumption.

While encouraging results were registered in increasing national saving, there was still a 14.9 percent gap between domestic saving and investment. This shows that there is an urgent need to increase the investment inflow to the country to overcome capital shortage in achieving GTP II goals.

Foreign trade (export) has shown low level of performance due to the decline in the international price of coffee and gold. However, horticulture, livestock and meat products exports have registered encouraging performance. The major challenges identified in the export sector are illegal export chains, poor quality of exportable products, and contraband.

The contribution of total investment for economic growth was 2.5 and 3.2 percent respectively in 2015/16 2016/17 fiscal year. Total consumption has also contributed 13.8 and 11.3 percent growth over the two budget years respectively.

It was also noted on the report that to improve the saving culture of citizens, it is vital to come up with new saving schemes and expand the branches of financial institutions.

While the participation of the private sector is growing from time to time, but there is still gaps in investing in productive sectors that are key to bringing about transformation.

During the 2016/17 fiscal year the government's expenditure has reached 329.3 billion birr, and showed a 17 percent increment from the previous year. The budget deficit during this time was 60.2 billion birr. In fact, a 33.5 billion birr budget deficit has been registered during the first six months of the budget year.

The government has planned to check the inflation level at a single digit level over the course of GTP II. Accordingly, the government achieved its GTP II plan as the general inflation was 9.7 and 7.2 percent over the past two budget years.