26 July 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: UAE to Build Shelters for Internally Displaced People

By Tsegaye Tilahun

ADDIS ABABA-Ethiopia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed Memorandum of Understanding with the latter to provide a total of 143.9 million birr grant to build shelters for internally displaced people (IDPs) and other humanitarian services yesterday.

Seid Mohammed Alhimri, head of the UAE Red Crescent said "We provide the fund for various projects that improve the livelihood of the displaced. Today we have agreed to construct 1000 houses for most affected victims at a cost of 50 million birr."

The rest will be used to finance other humanitarian services.

Demena Darota, Deputy Commissioner at National Disaster Risk Management Commission said UAE's support is timely intervention to address the most vulnerable people at times of internal conflict.

UAE has been supporting food items like wheat flour and edible oil for IDPs in Bale, Gujji and Borena zones of the Oromia state to meet their nutritional demand and fill food security gaps, he added.

He also added that the Red Crescent of UAE's is showing firm commitment to support the displaced.

More than seven hundred thousand people are displaced from Ethio-Somali border in nine consecutive months.

