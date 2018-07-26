Ethiopia: Inclusive Democracy for Diversity

What is happening in Ethiopia sheds light upon an optimist. The country seems to be on the right track to heralding a new era of hope - an age of democracy. On the other hand, as a multinational and hugely diversified country with a population of more than 100 million and little experience in practicing democracy, it is beyond doubt that smooth transition to democracy will not be easy.

Though the culture of democracy has not developed yet, its instrumentality in maintaining the unity and strength of the Federal Republic and achieving sustainable development is not debatable. And at a time when opportunity presents itself to build a democratic country, each and every Ethiopian should strive to smooth the progress of democratic transition by identifying the major hurdles in doing so and coming up with mechanisms to overcome them.

It is beyond doubt that as a novice, Ethiopia would face several complex challenges in its democratic experiment. Among the major one's include poverty, poor tradition of constitutionalism, low level of literacy and absence of strong institutional set up and democratic institutions. Besides, the major challenge (and also an opportunity if it is managed wisely) is the presence of huge cultural, ethnic, political, ideological, and religious diversities in the country.

True, the Federal Republic was established based on the principle of democratic unity in diversity. The more than 80 nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia who follow a variety of faiths are united for a common interest; to create a single political and economic community democratically. Yet, the relationship between democracy and such heterogeneity is a complex one.

Obviously, on the one hand, the diverse array of ethnicities, cultures, languages, interests, and ideologies make it harder to create national consensus on every national decision and action. In addition, in democracy, there is this concept of majority-minority which, some claim is not suitable for all voices to be heard equally in diversified societies.

Yet, on the other hand, it should be underlined that the specific objective of democracy is coping with diversity. Its main rationale is to offer diverse voices a fair hearing and generate comprehensive and legitimate decisions. Hence, if it is managed wisely, diversity would be an asset in building a democratic society. With the presence of effective institutional set up to manage diversity wisely, the awareness of diversity provides intrinsic moral value in dealing with the perspectives of people with diverse backgrounds and understand the fact that people have different ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds that influence opinion formation.

This conviction helps people to be willing to understand with tolerance what the others' viewpoints are. This once again facilitates tolerance and generation of new ideas that would contribute in bringing about social change and overall transformation.

Hence, in Ethiopian case, the smooth transition to democracy would depend on the ability to wisely and constructively manage the multifaceted diversity. And this task should by any means be left to the elite, as it is the ordinary citizens that played a key role in creating this historic opportunity. To build on this, extensive awareness creation need to be conducted, including by social media activists, that Ethiopia's diversity could be an input than being a curse, as some fear, in building a democratic country. And the only way to do so is through building the culture of tolerance and trust among the diverse interest groups. At first, what should be shared in common are the norms and values of democracy, and then everything follows. And this calls for the active participation of all Ethiopians including the ordinary citizens, political party members, social media activists, scholars, civil society organizations. All these forces should join hands and must keep the progress to democracy alive.