Botswana: Molale Meets Lesotho Benchmarking Team

Gaborone — A Lesotho delegation headed by the Minister of Mining, Mr Keketso Sello is in Botswana on a three-day benchmarking mission.

In a short ceremony to welcome the delegation, Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security Mr Eric Molale said the benchmarking mission was initiated by President Mokgweetsi Masisi during his recent visit to Lesotho.

The president, he said, made an undertaking to assist Lesotho to "rise up" in the marketing of their minerals, especially diamonds.

"I am glad that we are now actualising the wishes of our leaders and we are meeting today," he said.

Minister Molale said the mission would cover some of Botswana's mining activities such as a tour of Jwaneng Mine, visits to the Diamond Hub, Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTC) as well as diamond cutting and polishing factories.

Furthermore, he said the delegation would be taken through the role played by the ministry in ensuring that Botswana had a say in the World Diamond Trading Centre, cutting and polishing factories and DTC in Gaborone, independent of DeBeers.

"You will also be updated about Okavango Diamond Company and our long lasting partnership with DeBeers, a world renowned Public Private Partnership and also how we are able to transform diamond revenue into wealth creation for the ordinary citizens," he said.

For his part, Minister Sello said they were looking forward to acquiring more knowledge on the mining industry.

He described the industry as complex and full of challenges hence the need to learn from Botswana, which had more experience in the field.

He said Botswana was known the world over for laws conducive laws to the mining industry adding "we are prepared to learn from you and make sure we try to improve on our mining sector".

Meanwhile, early this year, a stone weighing 910 carats, reportedly the fifth-largest gem-quality diamond ever found and the largest in Lesotho's history, was found at Letšeng mine.

Source : BOPA