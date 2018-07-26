26 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: National Assembly to Debate Report on CAJ Nominees

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The National Assembly will on Thursday debate a report of the vetting of the Chairperson and members of the Commission on Administrative Justice.

The legislators will be seeking to either approve or reject the nomination of Florence Kajuju as the Chairperson and Washington Opiyo Sati and Lucy Kamunye Ndung'u as members.

The Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs on Wednesday approved Kajuju's nomination.

Also known as the Ombudsman, the office is mandated to investigate abuse of power, unfair treatment, injustice and unfair or unresponsive official conduct of public officers.

Kajuju succeeds Otiende Amollo who was elected Rarieda MP in last year's General Election.

Sati and Ndung'u who were nominated as members of the commission were also approved.

Kajuju was approved despite a memorandum received from a petitioner, Mbae M'Mbijiwe, contesting her suitability.

Committee chairman William Cheptumo said the memorandum did not constitute a sworn statement, hence inadmissible.

Kajuju and members of the commission will be appointed for a single term of six years and are not eligible for re-appointment.

The committee had stated that Kajuju's academic credentials, professional training and experience are extensive.

