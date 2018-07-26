26 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ex-Nyandarua Governor Surrenders to EACC Over Sh50 Million Scam

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nyeri — Former Nyandarua Governor Waithaka Mwangi has presented himself to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption (EACC) offices in Nyeri for questioning over a Sh50 million water and sewerage tender.

Mwangi was accompanied by the former County Government's Water County Executive Grace Wanjiru Gitonga.

The governor escaped arrest Wednesday night at his private school, Nyahururu Elite.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji stated that the decision to charge the officials followed a report by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Others to face arrest include former county officers Kihiu Gichinga and John Ngigi and Jesse Wachira Mwangi.

The DPP further recommended the arrest and prosecution of the owners of M/S Tahal Consulting Engineers Ltd, Chen Yochanan Ofer and Albert Attias for fraudulently acquiring public property.

The former governor and Gitonga will be charged with "failure to comply with procurement laws relating to public procurement, contrary to section 45 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003."

The two will also be charged with engaging in a project without prior planning, contrary to procurement laws.

The former governor also faces a charge of abuse of office, contrary to section 46 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.