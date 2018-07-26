Kenya: EACC Detectives Yet to Find Ex-Nyandarua Governor After Raid

Police and anti-corruption detectives are yet to find and arrest former Nyandarua Governor Daniel Waithaka for alleged fraud.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives and officers from Special Crime Prevention Unit Wednesday night raided Mr Waithaka's home of in Nyahururu town but did not find him.

According to Nyandarua North police boss Timon Odingo, the officers spent the better part of Wednesday night around the residence but Mr Waithaka did not show up.

"The detectives were here on Wednesday night and we directed them to the former governor's residence. They camped at his home in vain but there were no signs of his presence but all his vehicles were outside the compound," said the police boss.

ARREST ORDER

It is not clear whether the former governor is still at his Nyahururu town residence.

The raid came hours after Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered for the arrest and prosecution of the former county boss and seven others over a fraudulent Sh50 million water and sewerage tender.

Police revealed that they have managed to arrest Ms Grace Wanjiru Gitonga, former county executive committee member for Water and Natural Resources and two others former county government officials.

"Another former county government official who was said to be diabetic was not arrested but was given summons to [go to] the DCI for grilling," added Mr Odingo.

A source at the former governor's home revealed to the Nation he is expected to present himself to the EACC regional offices in Nyeri Thursday for grilling and further directions.

NOT AROUND

"He is not around, he is on his way to Nyeri to present himself to the EACC detectives," said the source who did not want to be named.

Efforts by the Nation to contact the former governor through his mobile phone for comments proved futile as the phone had been switched off.

The former county boss and Ms Gitonga, who unsuccessfully contested for the Ndaragwa parliamentary seat in last year's General Elections, are expected to face charges of failure to comply with procurement laws.

"The former county boss and Ms Gitonga will be charged with wilful failure to comply with the law relating to public procurement, contrary to section 45 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003," read a statement by DPP Haji.

The two will also be charged with engaging in a project without prior planning, contrary to procurement laws.

The former governor also faces a charge of abuse of office, contrary to Section 46 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

Others implicated in the Sh50 million scandal include Mr Kihiu Gichinga Gaiko, Mr John Ngigi Daniel and Mr Jesse Wachira Mwangi who are former officials of the Nyandarua County government.