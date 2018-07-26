Kenya: Said Abdallah Fails to Dislodge Mohammed Ali in Nyali

The Court of Appeal in Mombasa has upheld the election of Nyali MP Mohammed Ali.

The second highest court in the land on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by Mr Ali's rival, Said Abdallah alias Saido of ODM, for lack of merit.

Mr Abdalla, the judge said, failed to give evidence to support his claims of voter bribery, intimidation and use of security officers to influence the election outcome.

"The appellant having failed to prove allegations of electoral malpractices, the court finds that the appeal is lacking in merit and dismiss it forthwith," Justice Martha Koome ruled.

Mr Abdalla moved the Court of Appeal after the High Court dismissed his petition in February, also for lack of merit.

Justice Koome ruled that the election was conducted according to the Constitution.