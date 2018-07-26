26 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Said Abdallah Fails to Dislodge Mohammed Ali in Nyali

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Court of Appeal in Mombasa has upheld the election of Nyali MP Mohammed Ali.

The second highest court in the land on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by Mr Ali's rival, Said Abdallah alias Saido of ODM, for lack of merit.

Mr Abdalla, the judge said, failed to give evidence to support his claims of voter bribery, intimidation and use of security officers to influence the election outcome.

"The appellant having failed to prove allegations of electoral malpractices, the court finds that the appeal is lacking in merit and dismiss it forthwith," Justice Martha Koome ruled.

Mr Abdalla moved the Court of Appeal after the High Court dismissed his petition in February, also for lack of merit.

Justice Koome ruled that the election was conducted according to the Constitution.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.