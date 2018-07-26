Kenya: Shock as Champions Wiyeta Knocked Out of School Games

National and East Africa Secondary School girls' Under-19 football champions Wiyteta Girls were on Thursday knocked out of the ongoing Kenya Secondary School Term Two Games at Hill School, Eldoret.

Wiyeta were held to a 0-0 by Archbishop Njenga in their final Group A match to finish third in the pool with four points. The seven-time champions needed to win to stand a chance of advancing. Njenga finished top of the pool with seven points with Kwale Girls securing second place after a 10-0 thumping of Matuu Memorial to finish on six points.

Wiyeta started the tourney on a high after thumping Matuu Girls 11-0, but were shocked by Kwale Girls in their second game after going down 1-0, a result that left them with no option but to overcome the 2011 winners in their last group game to advance.

"We gave it our all but ultimately it was not enough and we have to try again next year," Wiyeta coach Edgar Manyara said.

Njenga had overcome Kwale 3-1 in their opening game, before drubbing Matuu 7-0 in their second match.

Matuu finished the competition with no point after falling 10-0 to Kwale.

Kwale scored their goals through Elizabeth Katungwa, who bagged four goals as Catherine Aringo hit a hat-trick.