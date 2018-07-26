Africa: Dar First Stop for 'Lighting Africa' Project

A CHINESE clean energy company, Hanergy Thin-Film Power Group, has launched the "Lighting Africa" project and picks Tanzania as first stop.

The project dubbed 'humbrella' implemented under the form corporate social responsibility collaborate China Foundation for Peace and Development and Tanzania-China Friendship Association.

To kick start the project, the firm, promised to donate the first 100 humbrellas this October. The Humbrella, according to the firm, converts sunshine and stores as much as 4,000 mAh of electricity.

Minister of International Department of Communist Party of China, Song Tao said, they hope more NGOs, enterprises and individuals can join the cause of building a prosperous Tanzania, making the people's lives better.

"We hope 'Lighting Africa' project could be a successful programme at its first stop in Tanzania," added Minister Song.

The product is not only efficient but also environmentally friendly as it leverages thin-film solar power generation to directly convert solar energy into electricity replacing diesel generators thus achieving 'zero emission' energy.

During the launch, the firm demonstrated Humbrella in fully lit condition and was witnessed by dignitaries including Minister Song, President of Tanzania China Friendship Association, Dr Salim Ahmed Salim, Hanergy Kenya Sales Directors Li Chuan and Zhang Xu.

Also present were over 700 local residents from Kagera along with teachers and pupils from the Oysterbay Primary School in Dares Salaam. Donating the Humbrella, a path-breaking product from Hanergy, Mr Li Chuan, Hanergy Kenya, Country Sales Director, said they are steadfast to ensure the all-round development of Africa.

"We're confident that the Humbrella will surely light up the lives of African children and facilitate the fast-paced development of Africa. "This is just the beginning of Hanergy's philanthropy in Africa. We're poised to bring more Humbrella to African continent", he added.

'Lighting Africa' is a philanthropic project initiated by Hanergy and joined by China Foundation for Peace and Development this April in Beijing. The project aimed to provide environmental-friendly lighting devices to African Children to improve their reading time and help electricity deprived population in Africa.

Humbrella weighing only 8.8 kilogrammes and a diameter of 2.7 metres and covered with thin-film solar panels, which is available for power generation in both sunny and cloudy days.