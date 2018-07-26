South Africa: Coveted Mobile APP Tackles SA Roads Bloodbath

Johannesburg — AN award-winning mobile application by a local company is upbeat at addressing the carnage on South African roads.

The Southern African country has among the highest road mortality rates in the continent, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimating that roughly 38 people are killed in traffic accidents each day.

It is this unenviable record CrashDetech aims to address.

"We hope to make a massive difference in addressing this major global public health problem," said Jaco Gerrits, Chief Executive Officer of Dynamus Technologies and founder of CrashDetech.

The mobile app, which can auto-detect a medical emergency in real-time, has been named the Most Innovative Mobile Application- South Africa at the International Finance Awards announced this week.

The award recognises contributions and work in the field of technology that have incrementally enhanced financial services.

"We are delighted to have our solution recognised by the judges in a highly competitive category with some of the largest companies in the world," Gerrits said.

CrashDetech, which launched in 2016, is able to automatically detect a serious car crash and pinpoint the location.

In the event of someone needing medical attention, the app will dispatch an ambulance and provide paramedics with lifesaving information. It also provides a number of road safety, security and legal benefits.

The application runs silently in the background of a cellular device.

It automatically detects a serious vehicle crash, pinpoints your location, immediately dispatches the nearest ambulance and provides paramedics with vital information, which could save your life or that of a loved one.