26 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Go Modern, Pigeon Pees Growers Urged

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ludovick Kazoka in Dodoma

KIZOTA-based Agro Processing Africa (APA). which is under Export Trading Group, has urged pigeon pees farmers here to apply modern crop storage methods.

A senior APA official, Mr Teka Katambala, said here recently that poor storage of crops was the main cause of poor quality, stressing that application of modern methods would ensure them of reliable markets.

"We have been buying pigeon pees mixed with sand and stones due to poor storage, as a consequence of which quality and price are compromised," said the official, at the company's grain milling machine at Export Trading Group zone.

Mr Katambala also hinted on the challenge posed by dishonest farmers who mixed pigeon pees with other crops in order to increase weight, prompting the company to hire more labourers to sort out the crops.

"When we grind one tonne of pigeon pees, we discover at least 50 kilogramme of sand or other crops in the consignments," he said. APA's Production Manager, Mr Parimul Suvaiya, said his company produced at least 70 tonnes of pigeon pees a day, saying much of the products were exported to Asian countries.

The Public Relations Officer for Export Trading Group, Ms Fatma Ally, said the APA started operations in Dodoma in 2010, saying the company processed agricultural products. She explained that the company bought pigeon pees from small scale farmers in Shinyanga, Tabora, Mwanza, Mtwara and Dodoma, saying that it exports the cash crop to countries that included India, Bangladesh, Canada and UK.

Ms Ally pointed out that at least 23 Dodoma residents secured permanent employment in the company and 200 were temporary staff. She said the company purchased more than ten tonnes of pigeon pees from farmers a year, noting that the company processed 9,012 tonnes out of the 14,304 tonnes purchased during the 2015/2016 harvest season.

"The company purchased 17,771 tonnes of pigeon pees this season and the processing of agricultural product is in progress. Farmers should grab opportunities of this reliable market," she said.

Tanzania

Tanzania to Benefit From U.S.$175 Billion Gas Project

Tanzania is set to benefit from an ambitious US-led initiative to invest in gas-powered power plants in Africa. Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.