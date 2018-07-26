South Africa: Proteas Win ODI Warm-Up in Colombo

Wiaan Mulder starred with bat and ball as the Proteas defeated a Sri Lanka Board XI in their only ODI warm-up match in Colombo on Thursday.

Mulder scored 56 and took 3-12 in 4.1 overs, to help steer the Proteas to a 63-run victory.

Earlier, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat at the P. Saravanamuttu Stadium.

Du Plessis led from the front as he smashed 71 off 60 balls while Reeza Hendricks made 59 as the Proteas were bowled out for 293 in 49.4 overs.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne (50) continued his fine form from Sri Lanka's 2-0 Test series win with a half-century, but the Proteas dismissed their hosts for 230 in 44.1 overs.

Tabraiz Shamsi took 3-41 and fast bowler Junior Dala 2-45.

The first of five ODIs gets under way on Sunday, 06:15 SA time.

Proteas squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Junior Dala (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans)

Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI and T20I fixtures:

July 26: One-day warm-up match

July 29: 1st ODI, Dambulla (Day match)

August 1: 2nd ODI, Dambulla (D/N)

August 5: 3rd ODI, Kandy (day match)

August 8: 4th ODI, Kandy (D/N)

August 12: 5th ODI, Colombo (D/N)

August 14: T20 International, Colombo (D/N)

