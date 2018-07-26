26 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Tough Night for the ANC in the North West and KwaZulu-Natal

analysis By Wayne Sussman

The African National Congress (ANC) lost a ward to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in the rural Mthonjaneni municipality in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Wednesday night, and more worryingly for the party, lost ground in a Mafikeng by-election in the North West.

Ward 7 (Makhosaneni Enhlabatini)in Mthonjaneni in KZN IFP 52% (47%) ANC 45% (52%) NFP 2% EFF 1%

The Mthonjaneni municipality is an IFP controlled, inland municipality in the battleground district of the King Cetshwayo District Municipality in KZN. It lies near places like Nkandla and Eshowe and Empangeni. Ward 7 includes numerous villages and rural settlements. In 2016 the ANC dominated the middle rump of the ward which included the Kwagconco and Sitheku voting stations, with the IFP doing best in the bottom of the ward, which is relatively sparse. The top of the ward includes the Makhoseni and Sizanotho districts. It was the most competitive in 2016, and also the most densely populated.

The IFP needed a 3% swing in this by-election to win the...

