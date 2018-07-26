South Africa: Grandson Sentenced to 15 Years Imprisonment for Murdering Grandmother

press release

Yesterday, 25 July 2018, Atamelang Regional Court sentenced Lebogang Moreosele (28) to 15 years imprisonment for the murder of his 78-years-old grandmother, Nunu Martha Moreosele.

Moreosele's sentencing follows his arrest by the police in Atamelang on Saturday, 20 January 2018. The police received a complainant about a murder that took place in Vrischgewaagte village near Atamalang and responded. Upon arrival at the scene, they found the lifeless body of Moreosele in a pool of blood. Investigation was conducted and it was revealed that the grandson of the victim had a quarrel with his grandmother. He took out a knife and stabbed her in the chest, she died on the scene. The suspect was arrested and has been in custody ever since his arrest.

During the sentencing, Moreosele was also declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of Section 103 of the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No. 60 of 2000).

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, commended the detectives in Atamelang for achieving this excellent sentence. "With this sentence, we are once more sending a clear message to criminals that crime does not pay," said Lieutenant General Motswenyane.