South Africa: Minister Gwede Mantashe On Gold One's Modder East Operations

press release

Minister Mantashe commends successful Gold One Mine rescue operation

The Minister of Mineral Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe commends the successful rescue operation which took place in the early hours of this morning at the Gold One's Modder East operations, following a fire which broke out underground.

At the time of the accident, 644 employees were underground. All of the employees evacuated to the mine's refuge bays wherein they were rescued from and brought to surface.

"We commend all the rescue teams involved, as well as the mine employees and management, for their swift action in ensuring that we avert a potential disaster," Minister Mantashe said.

"We reiterate our call to mining companies to prioritise the safety of mineworkers, and to ensure that everyone adheres to the guidelines provided for safety at the mines," the Minister concluded.

Issued by: Department of Mineral Resources