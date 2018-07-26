26 July 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Gwede Mantashe On Gold One's Modder East Operations

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Minister Mantashe commends successful Gold One Mine rescue operation

The Minister of Mineral Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe commends the successful rescue operation which took place in the early hours of this morning at the Gold One's Modder East operations, following a fire which broke out underground.

At the time of the accident, 644 employees were underground. All of the employees evacuated to the mine's refuge bays wherein they were rescued from and brought to surface.

"We commend all the rescue teams involved, as well as the mine employees and management, for their swift action in ensuring that we avert a potential disaster," Minister Mantashe said.

"We reiterate our call to mining companies to prioritise the safety of mineworkers, and to ensure that everyone adheres to the guidelines provided for safety at the mines," the Minister concluded.

Issued by: Department of Mineral Resources

South Africa

Cape Town Mayor De Lille Faces No Confidence Motion

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille and council speaker Dirk Smit are expected to face separate motions of no confidence… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.