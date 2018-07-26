26 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Let the Taxman Help You Feather Your Nest

analysis By Emma Heap

Hoping the Receiver of Revenue or your employer's accounts department has or will make a mistake that results in you getting a refund this tax season is not the best strategy for getting money back from the taxman. But there is a legitimate way to get some of the tax you have paid back - and it's guilt-free and 100% good for you.

It's too late now to do anything for this year's return, the tax season already being upon us. But there is a way to make return season next year that much sweeter, at the same time as looking after your future self. It is hard to believe when you put it like this but the bottom line is: You can build a nest egg for your future self and get the taxman to partially fund it.

Simply contribute to a retirement fund and Sars will reward you by charging you less tax, effectively paying you back a portion of any money you save towards retirement. You can deduct total contributions to a pension, provident or retirement annuity fund, up to 27.5% of your taxable income. The overall limit is R350,000 per annum.

There are still eight months...

