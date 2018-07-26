Uganda: City Dwellers Urged to Store Water Ahead of Planned Shutdown of Ggaba Plant

Residents of Kampala and surrounding areas have been cautioned to store enough water and use it sparingly ahead of the planned plant shut down at Ggaba water works.

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) said on Thursday that it would shut down the plant on Saturday, July 28, 2018 from 8am to 7pm.

The NWSC Water production manager, Mr Andrew Muhwezi said all machinery, heavy duty water pumps and the various water treatment stages will be shutdown down to allow UMEME Engineers carry out routine maintenance works at the Ggaba Power Substation.

Kampala water general manager, Eng Andrew Sekayizzi said the works when completed will improve power supply at the treatment plant and subsequently improve water production and supply reliability in Kampala city.

"The works will affect customers in Kampala Service area, Mukono, Wakiso and the surroundings," he said before listing some of the areas to be affected as;

City centre, Rubaga, Mengo, Nakulabye, Kasubi, Nansana, Nateete, Bulenga, Buloba, Kyengera, Nsanji, Nalumunye, Nyanama, Namasuba, Lubowa, Seguku, Bunamwaya, Makindye, Lukuli, Gaba, Buziga, Salaama, Munyonyo, Bunga, Kawuku, Muyenga, Bugolobi, Mutungo, Nakawa, Ntinda, Kireka, Seeta, Bweyogere, Mukono, Kyaliwajjala and Mbalwa.

Others are; Mulaawa, Namugongo, Kiira, Nsasa, Buwaate, Kungu, Kyanja, Kisaasi, Najeera, Kiwatule, Naguru, Kololo, Bwaise, Kawempe, Maganjo, Matuga, Kawanda, Kasangati, Makerere, Kasubi, Kawaala, Masanafu,

Kalerwe, Kyebando, Mpererwe, Nammere, Kiteezi Gayaza, Kungu, Kulambiro, Komamboga, Luteete, Masooli, Kiteetika and the surrounding areas.

"It takes time for the system/pipe network to stabilise after a total plant shutdown. Customers are therefore advised to store water and use it sparingly during this time," he added

NWSC director engineering services, Eng Alex Gisagara said that the water supply interruptions during system upgrade works will be mitigated upon completion of the new Katosi water works.

He noted that the new 240million litres per day (design capacity) water treatment plant will push over 160million litres of water per day to Kampala and supplement Ggaba water works.

The additional 160 million litres of water from the Katosi plant will serve the growing clean safe water needs of more than 7.5million people in Kampala Metropolitan up to 2040.