26 July 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Theft and Possession of Stolen Property Suspects Arrested

The vigilance of a Randfontein resident ensured the arrest of five suspects during the early hours of Thursday 2018/07/26. Police responded to a complaint in Ten Acres, when a resident reported something amiss with a truck being offloaded.

They found a truck with a large cargo consisting of maize meal. Numerous bags of maize meal was however also found lying around, seemingly offloaded from this truck. They made the necessary enquiries which lead them to a local milling company. Investigating revealed that the cargo was tampered with and that bags of maize meal were removed illegally.

They recovered 336 × 12, 5 kg of stolen maize meal with a retail value of R22500 and arrested 5 males between the age of 20-45 for the theft and the possession of the stolen goods. The goods were handed back to the lawful owners. The suspects are expected to appear in Randfontein Magistrate's court soon.

The Randfontein SAPS Station Commander applauded the vigilant resident for the information and the members who worked tirelessly to investigate the matter thoroughly. "We are proud to have residents and members of the SAPS who walk the extra mile in addressing crime" said Brigadier Mashole Jacob Manamela.

