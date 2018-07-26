South Africa: Two Injured in Mthatha FNB Cash-in-Transit Robbery

A woman and a man were shot during a cash-in-transit robbery in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape while they were waiting for an FNB to open on Thursday morning.

At the time, G4S guards who were delivering cash were robbed at gunpoint at the door, police said.

Captain Dineo Koena said people were waiting outside the bank in York Road at about 08:30 for the doors to open. The guards were waiting for bank staff to open the front door.

"Two unknown gunmen pointed at [the guards] with a pistol [and] they demanded they take the trolley containing money to their own vehicle," she said.

The robbers then fired a few shots.

"People were terrified," said Koena, relaying information from reports gathered at the scene.

A 35-year-old woman and a man in his 70s, who had been waiting outside, were injured.

Both were taken to hospital for further treatment. The man was in a critical condition and the woman was in a stable condition.

The robbers made away with the money in a silver-grey Toyota Etios which did not have any registration numbers.

The robbery follows a string of cash-in-transit robberies in the country which led Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to put together a 72-hour Activation Plan.

The plan pulls together Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, the air wing, the Tactical Response Team, Public Order Police and local crime prevention units, who fan out after an incident.

A 28-year-old and 30-year-old man from Mamelodi, north of Pretoria, were arrested in Free State on Monday, based on intelligence that the two were going to ambush a money van.

A VW Polo Vivo, two unlicensed pistols, and ammunition, were taken in as evidence.

In Ngcobo, a group of men shot at a cash-in-transit armoured vehicle on the R58 on Monday at about 17:30.

The vehicle overturned, and the robbers blasted the van open, grabbing the money boxes and speeding off again in a bakkie and another vehicle they hijacked on the scene.

Two people were tracked down to Alice in Eastern Cape and arrested in connection with the incident early on Tuesday.

A large amount of cash, a firearm and two suspected stolen Mercedes Benz vehicles were found.

Source: News24