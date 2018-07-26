South Africa: Labour Launches Youth Development Programme in Limpopo

press release

Department Of Labour and Limpopo Economic Development Agency (LEDA) launch Youth Development Programme

The Minister of Labour Mildred Oliphant through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and the Limpopo Economic Development Agency (LEDA), are launching a Youth Development Programme on 28th July 2018 at Fusion Boutique Hotel, Polokwane.

The Youth Development Programme is a training partnership that is co-funded by the Labour Activation Programme (LAP) of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and the Limpopo Economic Development Agency.

Labour Activation Programme is an initiative of the Unemployment Fund that administers poverty alleviation schemes and training initiatives for UIF beneficiaries such as Training of the Unemployed, Training Lay Off Schemes, Enterprise Development and Turn Around Solutions.

This partnership on Youth Development Programme (the development programme) resonates with LEDA's business incubation programme, which provides capacity building to learners, aspirant and existing entrepreneurs to succeed in their business endeavours. At full implementation the programme will cultivate entrepreneurial culture and spirit to many young people.

The development programme is committed to training about 800 learners which come from various communities around Limpopo on a 12 months Learnership programme called New Venture Creation.

LEDA will incubate about 500 of these leaners on a 24 months programme where learners will establish their business and employ other people. Each leaner has been allocated a sum of R21 250 for the period of the Learnership.

The department of labour, through the UIF is proud to also announce that since last year, it has trained about 9 550 beneficiaries of UIF and has an ambition of training about 450 000 unemployed UIF beneficiaries in various Labour Activation Programmes.

It is the goal of the department to contribute towards the reducing unemployment and creating job opportunities and enhancing the skills of mainly beneficiaries of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

Issued by: Department of Labour