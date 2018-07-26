Nigeria: Buhari Meets With Senators in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari last night met with the Senate chapter of the members of the Parliamentary Support Group at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Members of the group were on solidarity visit to the president and would use the opportunity to show their loyalty to the president.

As at the time of filing this report, the meeting was still ongoing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the meeting between the president and the senators was part of the president's engagement with critical stakeholders to build synergy and consensus on national issues.

Buhari had on June 20, met with members of the Parliamentary Support Group, House of Representatives chapter, where members renewed their support to the president.

Altogether 14 senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday dumped their party.

While 12 defected to the PDP, two went to the ADC.

President Buhari, in his reaction, expressed his total commitment to the values of democracy, freedom of choice, as well as willingness to work with all members of the National Assembly, irrespective of their political party.

The president noted that none of the defecting federal lawmakers had any specific grievances against him or the government he leads; "neither did he harbour anything against any of them."

He also said their movement would not affect the APC's electoral chances.

Buhari also wished all the defected members the best in their future undertakings.

NAN