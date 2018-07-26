Gambia: Janneh Commission Hears Sshfc Application Against Augustus Prom in Camera

The 'Janneh' Commission, set up by the President of the Republic to probe into the financial dealings of former president Jammeh and his close associates and his family members, yesterday heard an application made against the receivership of Ocean Bay and Sun Beach hotels respectively by Augustus Prom, in camera, after hearing witnesses for almost a year, in public. The sitting was chaired by Sourahata Janneh and assisted by Commissioners Bai Mass Saine and Abiosseh George.

Barrister Abdulai Sisohor, made the application on behalf of Social Security while Prom's Attorney Gibril Bah, objected to the said application. He however said the grounds for objection were not made known, because the matter was not heard in public.

Sittings continue today.