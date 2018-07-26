26 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: New Gambia Gaffer to Train Home Stars Ahead of Foreign-Based Players Flying in

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia national team coach Tom Saintfiet is billed to begin preparing for the tie against Algeria by training with local-based players ahead of the foreign-based contingent flying over.

The Scorpions play host to the Desert Foxes after biting the dust in their opening Nations Cup 2019 qualifier fixture away to Benin.

However, date for the Banjul tie is yet to be publicly stated and the Gambia Football Federation, being the hosts, have until one month before the game to write to Caf about the specific date chosen which could likely happen August 7th.

Gambia risk incurring $2000 fine if they fail to comply with Article 11 of the match organisation which states: 'The place and the day of the match (Friday, Saturday or Sunday) will be fixed by the host association which will inform the CAF general secretary and the opposing team one month before the first match. The kick-off time will be fixed at least ten days before the match. Failure to comply with any of these obligations will result in a fine of two thousand (2000) US dollars.

'If 20 days before the dates selected by CAF, the host federation does not determine the place and the day of the meeting, the organizing commission will do it automatically.'

Gambia recently appointed a new coach in Tom Sainfiet -the second Belgian ever to occupy the Scorpions' managerial helm after Paul Put.

