Nigeria: NGO Wants Government to Subsidise Breast Cancer Treatment

Akure — A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) has called on government to subsidise treatment of breast cancer in view of the inability of many patients to afford the cost.

The Chairman of BRECAN in Ondo State, Mrs Toyin Ayimoro, made the call at a news conference on Crowdfunding for Breast Cancer Patients in Akure, stating that it costs not less than N1.5 million to treat a patient.

BRECAN was founded by the wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

According to BRECAN chairman, about 40 women suffering from breast cancer have applied to BRECAN for the funding of the dreaded disease treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo and other health facilities in the country.

Ayimoro said funding remained a major impediment for the treatment of breast cancer.

Ayimoro who was flanked by a consultant m on Breast Cancer, Dr. Katung Aba said many families could not afford the money needed for treatment of the disease of the diasese due to the present economic realities in the country.

"There is no how a family can successfully treat cancer because of the economic situation of the country. Many people with cancer have no fund to get medical attention, this has led to the crowdfunding initiative.

She appealed to people of the state to contribute as low as N200.00 for the treatment of many people suffering from cancer in the state.

Aba said out of the 40 persons that have applied for funding from the NGO, only ten patients had been successfully cured of the dreaded disease saying there is the need for more people to contribute to the funding of cancer patients in the country.

"The major hurdle being faced in cancer treatment is funding. The care of cancer is one of the most expensive sicknesses in the country. It will be good for the government to subsidise cancer treatment. That is the only way to achieve the proper result.

"If government delays its funding of cancer treatment, we should be able to get an alternative source of fund. More NGSs should help in the treatment of cancer patients", he said.

Aba who said cancer is not a death sentence for women appealed to them to come forward for treatment before it gets out of hand.

One of the beneficiaries of the BRECAN, Mrs. Temitope Oye said it was the office of the wife of the governor that saved her life as her family has lost hope when she was diagnosed of the disease.