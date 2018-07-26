Nigeria: Airtel Offers 100% Bonus On Data Package

In line with its brand positioning as Nigeria's leading mobile Internet services provider, Airtel Nigeria is offering new customers on its network, 100 per cent bonus on any data bundle purchased as well as eight times the value of any recharge.

Under the new offer, new customers get 100 per cent bonus on every data bundle of N100 and above, and also get eight times bonus on any recharge, which will be split along the following: Main account, 100 per cent; Voice, 250 per cent; Data, 250 per cent; Social, 100 per cent and Family & Friends, 100 per cent.

According to the telecoms company, if a new customer buys 3GB data bundle, he/she automatically gets 6GB with a validity period of one month. And when a customer refills with N100 worth of airtime, he/she gets credited with N100 in main account; N250 bonus for voice; N250 bonus worth of data; N100 for Social and N100 for Family & Friends, totalling N800.

Airtel said the new offer will empower more Nigerians, improve productivity and help more telecoms consumers stay connected with their friends, loved ones and business associates.

Commenting on the newly revamped SmartConnect package, Ag. Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, said: "The company is committed to sustaining the SmartConnect's history of creating value and offering mouth-watering opportunities for telecoms consumers.

"The SmartConnect package has a rich and interesting history of placing absolute power in the hands of telecoms consumers. With the package, we are offering choice and freedom to customers - the power to do whatever they want to do at a very affordable rate and on a reliable and robust 4G Network.

"At Airtel, we are totally committed to creating innovative products and services that will enrich the lives of our customers as well as enable them to succeed in their professional and personal endeavours."