26 July 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ex-Volleyball Legends Begin Developmental Programme in Ibadan

Nigerian volleyball legends from Europe and America, who go by the name South West Volleyball Legends, will on August 4, 2018 at the Lekan Salami stadium in Adamasingba, Ibadan, Oyo state start the Under-12 volleyball programme tagged Operation Catch Them Young.

The legends led by Wasiu Ojuolape, Lola Aina and four others will storm Ibadan to give back to the society that discovered them.

Other members of the group are Shakirat Afolabi Badmos, Edosa Aye, Anthonia Akpama-Oloyede and Tunde Omisore with long standing sports writer with the NTA, Kehinde Lamidi as their anchor man.

The spokesperson for the group, Aina, former captain of the national women's team, said their aim is to catch young talents and prepare them for the future, adding that the group will be donating Mikassa branded balls to the Oyo state volleyball Association as well as the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF).

She added that men and women who have contributed meaningfully to the growth of volleyball in the country in the past will be honoured during the programme.

Among those to honoured, she said, are Engineer Habu Gumel, President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC and former president of the NVBF. Professor Tunde Morakinyo, Osaretin Emuze and Tony Oghuma.

