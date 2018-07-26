Nigeria: Stakeholders Seek Capital Market Recovery

The Association of Assets Custodians of Nigeria (AACN) recently held its seventh annual investor conference in London, where key stakeholders in both the private and public sector gathered to deliberate on ways to drive the recovery of the capital market.

A statement from the association quoted the acting Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ms. Mary Uduk, represented by the Head of SEC Lagos Zonal Office, Mr. Emeka Okolo, to have opened the event with a panel discussion on key regulatory developments and changes in the Nigerian market, and the impact on Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).

Also present at the event were Africa Economist, Standard Chartered Bank, Ms. Sarah Baynton-Glen, who made a presentation on the topic 'Sustaining the Nigerian Capital Market Recovery,' while FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange (FMDQ) Associate Executive Director, Ms. Kaodi Ugoji, spoke on 'Engendering Transparency and Liquidity in the FX and Fixed Income Securities Markets'.

The Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema, discussed, 'Sustaining the Nigerian Stock Market Growth' and Mr. Segun Sanni discussed the 'Automation of Certificate of Capital Importation (CCI) Processes' - both discussions featured Question & Answer sessions with the conference participants.