25 July 2018

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: NUM Rejects Insulting Wage Offers By Gold Producers

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) together with other three unions met with the gold producers today and presented response on offers presented by employers last week. The mandate from NUM members is that the offers in their current form are totally rejected.

The NUM is, therefore, demanding the companies to improve on their offers, we have not shifted or dropped off any of our initial demands. We are unfortunately rejecting with contempt so the offers from these arrogant employers negotiating under the auspice of Mineral Council of South Africa.

The NUM still demands R9 500 for surface workers, R10 500 for underground workers and 15% for miners, artisans and officials.

