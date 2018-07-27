26 July 2018

Nigeria: Angelic Five-Year-Old Nigerian, Jare, Is 'World's Most Beautiful Girl'

Photo: Mofe Bamuyiwa/Instagram
Five-year-old Nigerian is 'World's Most Beautiful Girl'

Angelic five-year-old Jare from Nigeria has been dubbed the world's "most beautiful girl" as snaps of her sent the social media into a frenzy after photographer shared her portraits on Instagram.

Wedding photographer Mofe Bamuyiwa, who is based in Lagos, posted series of striking snaps of the little girl to her page as part of her latest project.

Bamuyiwa shared three stunning portraits of the girl on her Instagram account last week, describing the youngster as an "angel" in her posts, UK-based Daily Mail, Daily Sun and Metro said.

The pictures received tens of thousands of likes, with hundreds of comments on Jare's incredible natural beauty.

The images see the child posing in a simple setting showcasing her enormous eyes and perfectly smooth skin as well as her impressive head of hair.

Captioning one photo, Mofe writes: "Oh yes she's human! She's also an angel! 'J A R E'.

"I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood, so both stay timeless!

"I could have made her smile and make her laugh out loud but I put her in their natural moments for us to see through their eyes !

"Posing them as adults! Was my trick to create it a timeless portrait! J A R E , when you clock 21, remember to do same pose and style."

Fans have been quick to praise Mofe's portraits of the child with the first of the three images amassing 16,000 likes.

Commenting on the photo, Instagram user serenaqueen22 wrote: "The most beautiful girl in the world".

Another user, igeyj added: "This is what you call the most beautiful girl in the world. Wow".

Agreeing, another added: "This beautiful child has Broken the internet".

The second two portraits also received plenty of praise from followers who were captivated by the child's looks.

Little is known about Jare but Mofe has revealed that she is not a professional model, according to the reports.

The five-year-old lives with her two sisters - Jomi, 7, and Joba, 10, who also pose on their own Instagram account The J3 Sisters.

Mofe surprised some of her followers while describing her process behind the photograph, admitting she wanted the child to look "more adult".

Captioning the first portrait she said: 'The opportunity came and I had to take a bold step to express my ideas of how I want to take portraits of kids... "

Report says Mofe inspired the children's mother to launch the Instagram page, where they already have more than 5,000 followers, according to reports.

Jare follows on from other youngsters whose appearances on social media saw them earn the title of 'the most beautiful girl in the world'.

In December, Anna Pavaga, 8, was hailed as the world's most beautiful girl after a successful modelling career starting at the age of three.

She appeared in fashion campaigns for dozens of campaigns all over the world, including in China , as well as the glossy pages of Vogue Enfants, a supplement of French Vogue.

Earlier the same month, six-year-old Anastasia Knyazeva from Russia hit the headlines earlier this month, after being hailed 'the most beautiful girl in the world'. (NAN)

