Nigeria: State of the Nation - Don't Blame Leaders Only - Buhari

Kaduna — President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians to compliment the efforts of leaders in the country in their efforts to make the country a better place.

He spoke on Thursday at the graduation ceremony of senior course 40 of the command and staff college, Jaji, Kaduna state.

" In Nigeria, there is the tendency to lay the blame for the state of affairs in the country on the doorsteps of the leaders alone. Yes, leaders have a major role to play in providing direction and the enabling environment. However, the citizens role also is vital in our attaining meaningful transformation of any society" he said.

While commending the armed forces for rising up to the occasion in addressing the security challenges in the country, the president enjoined them not to rest on their oars.

He said when he came into office three years ago, he promised to tackle insecurity, fight corruption and improve the economy.

May I assure you of this Administration's effort to return our country on the path of peace and prosperity. At the inception of this administration, I made 3 key promises to Nigerians. First is to address the various security challenges facing our country, second, to reposition our economy and third to fight the serious challenge of corruption which had eaten so deep into the very fabric that sustain our nation.

"On the issue of security, we recognise that security challenges abound in all countries of the world including Nigeria. I am certain, with the consistent efforts of our security agencies, these challenges shall be considerably mitigated and minimised.

"Let me call on the graduating officers to realize that the nation has made a lot of investment into your training. Likewise the nation is expecting the best from you in terms of commitment to your duties and fatherland.

"The highest standards of competence and professionalism is expected of you considering the level of training you have received through this course. Go out there and make your honest contributions to the discharge of the constitutional responsibilities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and be good ambassadors of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College". President stated.