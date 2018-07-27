Photo: Michael Kakumirizi/Daily Monitor

The judges take their seats before reading of the verdict at Mbale High Court on July 26, 2018.

Mbale — The Constitutional Court has with a majority ruled that the lifting of the age limit for the president of Uganda was constitutional. The ruling will allow President Yoweri Museveni, 73 to run again in 2021.

The court ruled 4-1 to clear the way for President Musevenito run for a sixth term when it upheld on Thursday a constitutional change that scrapped presidential age limits.

Previously the law required presidential contenders to be under the age of 75 and would have blocked Museveni, president since 1986, from seeking re-election in polls due in 2021.

The bill removing the limit was introduced and rushed through parliament in September and signed into law in December. This led to several petitions, including one against Members of Parliament (MPs) extending their term from five to seven years.

The court ruled 5-0 against the term extension by the MPs.

"MPs were subjective to their narrow personal interests above the public good when they pushed for their term in office to be extended. This was a breach in the contract between them and the people according to the law of agency, " head of the Constitutional Court Justice Owiny Dollo said.

The consolidated constitutional petitions were number 49 of 2017, 03 of 2018, 05 of 2018, 10 of 2018 and 13 of 2018 by Male Mabirizi, Uganda Law Society, Gerald Karuhanga, Prosper Businge and Abaine Buregeya, versus the Attorney General.