Kenya Upbeat of Retaining Victoria Cup

Nairobi — Not even the chilly weather could dull the enthusiasm at the 18-hole Vetlab Sports Club as the third edition of Victoria Cup teed-off on Thursday.

Both Kenya and Uganda have each fielded a total of 10 players for the tournament- a friendly rivalry that sees both countries battle for the Victoria Cup tournament trophy- which was donated by legendary Marathoner, Moses Tanui.

Victoria Cup has since inception in 2016 reinvigorated the brotherly sporting rivalry between Kenya and Uganda and has grown over the years, placing it on the calendar for well-sought golf events.

The equivalent of Elgon Cup in Rugby and CAC FIM Africa Championship in Motocross, the tournament is played on the Ryder Cup format, and kicked off with foursomes in the morning and fourball better ball in the afternoon on day one.

Thursday teed-off with fourball betterball in the morning; followed by foursomes in the afternoon. The event comes to a close with the subsidiary plays on Saturday morning, followed by singles in the afternoon.

Kenya hopes to retain the Victoria Cup winners title- having won it the last 2 years- while Uganda hopes to pry the victory from Kenya.

The inaugural tournament took place at Muthaiga Golf Club in 2016 before moving to Uganda's Entebbe Golf Club in 2017; where the Kenyans lifted the trophy in both occasions by beating the Ugandans with a single point (2016) and two points (2017).

Top Kenya's amateur player, Edwin Mudanyi (VetLab), will captain the 10 man team of top amateur golfers in Kenya that consists of John Karichu of Limuru Country Club, who currently plays off handicap +1, South Africa-based Daniel Nduva (+1), Vet Lab's Mike Kisia (+2), Limuru's Paul Muchangi (0), Royal's Dennis Saikwa (0), handicapped golfer Isaac Makhokha of Vet Lab (2).

KGU has also fielded 3 junior players in a bid to grow the game of golf among the young players in the country.

They include and junior golfers Agil Jamal of Nyali (1) and Muthaiga Golf Club's duo of Mutahi Kibugu (1) and Zubir Khan (3).

Uganda fields a strong team of amateurs, consisting of Captain Mwanja Becca, Mutebi Adolf, Rugumayo Ronald, Mutebi Deco, Cwinyaai Joseph, Baguma Richard, Kamulindwa David, Gaita Rodel, Ainamani Abraham and Ochaya Martin.