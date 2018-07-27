Photo: BBC HARDtalk/Youtube

Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa

MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa has given away opposition beliefs its founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai may have been killed by his Zanu PF enemies.

Chamisa, who is MDC Alliance presidential candidate for Monday's elections, was addressing a campaign rally at Chibuku Stadium, Chitungwiza on Thursday.

He warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga he was not as soft-hearted as his predecessor, adding that he will not allow Zanu PF to intimidate him.

Tsvangirai succumbed to a long battle with colon cancer February this year after leading a brave fight against then President Robert Mugabe's oppressive rule for 18 years.

He was given a state assisted funeral by the Mnangagwa government that flew his body from South Africa where he died and further dispatched two choppers to fly it to the late popular opposition leader's final resting place in Buhera.

In his rally address, Chamisa commended his late former boss for his courageous challenge of Mugabe's brutal regime.

"Tsvangirai did a great job in the MDC," he said, adding, "I know there are people who connived to kill him.

"They thought they would destroy the party not knowing they were rekindling the revolution. They were faking to mourn Tsvangirai."

Chamisa also dragged Mnangagwa and Chiwenga into the main opposition's messy leadership fights soon after the death of its leader in which then MDC-T Vice President and now faction leader Thokozani Khupe tussled for party control with the young presidential hopeful who was also party VP.

During the height of the MDC-T feud, Khupe was quick to be labelled by Chamisa followers as a Zanu PF front.

"I got information that its (Zanu PF) leadership wanted to weaken the opposition by choosing leaders who are not in people's hearts. You failed.

"Let me warn them; Morgan Tsvangirai was accommodative and I am different from him. I have no patience for you; so go well, go peacefully. We are not going to waste our time fighting with you," Chamisa said while bidding a mock farewell to Mnangagwa.

He declared he was headed for an emphatic victory in Monday's poll while urging Mnangagwa and Chiwenga to accept the election outcome.

"The mood in the country is the same. This is a delayed match. Everywhere I have been to, people are calling for change. It is time for change.

"The MDC is closest to change and victory than ever before in the history of this country. This time around, there is no goalkeeper. Zanu PF chased away its goalkeeper Robert Mugabe.

"Right now, Zanu PF is divided, disillusioned, defeated and hopeless.

He added, "Mnangagwa and Chiwenga, you must understand that you provoked us. You wanted to set me up to destruction. This far, no further. Why are you afraid of transparency? You do not represent the new. You wanted the opposition to boycott the election, but we refused. Winners do not quit."

Chamisa said Monday's election will finally end "18 years of struggle" for democracy by the main opposition.