Nairobi — One of the two surviving black rhinos that had been translocated to the Tsavo East National has died bringing the death toll to 10.

The revelation was made by Wildlife and Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala as he released findings of an inquest into the unprecedented deaths of the rhinos.

The report has pointed to water salinity as the cause of death of the rhinos, with investigators further noting that the animals had been stressed due to acute dehydration.

The report has also established negligence of Kenya Wildlife Service staff manning the sanctuary where the rhinos had been translocated as they failed to report unusual change in animal behaviour in time.