26 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Balala Says 10th Rhino Has Died at Tsavo National Park

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
(file photo)
By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — One of the two surviving black rhinos that had been translocated to the Tsavo East National has died bringing the death toll to 10.

The revelation was made by Wildlife and Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala as he released findings of an inquest into the unprecedented deaths of the rhinos.

The report has pointed to water salinity as the cause of death of the rhinos, with investigators further noting that the animals had been stressed due to acute dehydration.

The report has also established negligence of Kenya Wildlife Service staff manning the sanctuary where the rhinos had been translocated as they failed to report unusual change in animal behaviour in time.

More on This

Balala Suspends 6 KWS Officials as Report on Rhino Deaths Points to Gross Negligence

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has suspended six Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers over… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.